CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

St. Louis Blues trade Sanford for former Ottawa top pick Logan Brown

By Gregg Palermo
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues have traded forward Zach Sanford to the Ottawa Senators, in exchange for Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick. Sanford, had 10 goals and six assists for St. Louis last season, and was a member of the Stanley Cup championship club in 2019.

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Re-sign Logan Brown

The second biggest Ottawa Senators’ holdout is over: Logan Brown has signed a one year, two way deal. After much speculation that Brown’s time in Ottawa had reached its end, it appears that both sides have agreed to give it one last kick at the can. Here’s what Pierre Dorion had to say about the young forward in the press release announcing the signing:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blues Acquire Logan Brown

Logan Brown’s desire for a fresh start is well-known and he has gotten his wish. The Senators have sent the center along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 to St. Louis in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. The draft pick will not transfer if Brown plays in 30 regular season games with the Blues this season. Both teams have confirmed the deal.
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators – Logan Brown and Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: With a center spot still open, believe the Ottawa Senators will give Logan Brown every chance at camp. If Brown doesn’t earn a sport they will look for a trade partner or be put on waivers. Playing in Europe might have been good for him this year but...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
KPLC TV

Former St. Louis head football coach Charlie Cryer dies at 59

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former St. Louis Catholic head football coach Charlie Cryer died Tuesday at the age of 59. As confirmed by the Houma Courier, Cryer died of an apparent heart attack. Cryer was a staple on high school football sidelines for over three decades in Louisiana with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
prohockeyrumors.com

St. Louis Blues Name Peter Chiarelli VP Of Hockey Operations

The St. Louis Blues have made a few front office changes, naming Peter Chiarelli vice president of hockey operations and Ken Hitchcock a coaching consultant. Dave Taylor, who was previously in the role that Chiarelli was given will assume the role of senior advisor to hockey operations. Chiarelli, 57, had...
NHL
FanSided

St. Louis Blues: It’s Time To Start Believing Doug Armstrong

As of writing this article, we are already over halfway through the month of September. That means the NHL season and the St. Louis Blues season is almost upon us. With everything being so near, the feeling has largely been that we are days, if not hours, away from hearing Vladimir Tarasenko being traded away. To this point, it has not happened.
NHL
FOX2Now

St. Louis Blues, Robert Thomas agree to deal ahead of fall camp

ST. LOUIS- Less than 48 hours before the St. Louis Blues open up training camp in Maryland Heights Thursday, the last remaining offseason priority was addressed Tuesday night when the team announced it had reached agreement on a 2 year contract with forward Robert Thomas. Thomas was a restricted free...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Zach Sanford
Person
Luke Kunin
Person
Logan Brown
Herald & Review

St. Louis Blues open training camp

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp for the 2021-22 season at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
NHL
FOX Sports

Senators acquire F Zach Sanford in trade with Blues

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators acquired Zach Sanford on Saturday, sending St. Louis native Logan Brown to the Blues in exchange for the veteran forward. St. Louis also received a conditional 2022 draft pick from Ottawa. Sanford had 10 goals and six assists in 52 games for the...
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

St. Louis Blues Sign Robert Thomas to 2-Year Extension

The St. Louis Blues were able to lock up their last remaining restricted free agent on Tuesday night, as the team announced they have agreed to terms with forward Robert Thomas on a two-year contract with an AAV of $2.8 million. Thomas, 22, has been a part of the Blues...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

2021-22 NHL Season Preview: St. Louis Blues

The Blues are still in the Cup contention window, but they need to take things a step farther if they want to win in a challenging division this season. Not a subscriber? Sign up today to get the best features and analysis from the NHL and beyond. If you’re already a subscriber, click on the My Account button to sign into your account to renew your subscription, make a payment, redeem a gift, update your payment method and much more...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#The Ottawa Senators#Stanley Cup#Hockey Operations#Armstrong
Boonville Daily News

St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Brewers (91-60) host the St. Louis Cardinals (81-69) Wednesday for the third game of their four-game series at American Family Field with the first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Cardinals vs. Brewers odds with MLB picks and predictions. St. Louis has...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Blues, Senators Don’t Solve Issues with Logan Brown Trade

The era of Logan Brown has ended. On Saturday, Sept 25, the Ottawa Senators announced that they had traded Brown to the St. Louis Blues along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. A former first-round selection in 2016, Brown struggled with injuries and inconsistency for most of his career, but many in the organization still praised his potential. He signed a one-year, two-way extension a few weeks ago, but even then, it was always assumed his days were numbered in Ottawa unless he took a big step forward in his development. Rumours have circulated for over a year regarding a potential move, including a report he wouldn’t play in Ottawa this season, and for many, it’s a relief to finally be rid of that situation.
NHL
dobberprospects.com

September 32-in-32: St. Louis Blues

The 32-in-32 Series is an annual event here at DobberProspects! Every day in August we will be bringing you a complete breakdown of a team’s Draft, and insights into their off-season movements thus far. Following this up in September, we will dive into every team’s prospect depth charts with fantasy insights and implications for the.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild opens preseason with 6-2 loss to Blues in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis scored two goals within 18 seconds early in the third period to break a tie and added two late empty-netters to beat the Wild 6-2 on Saturday night in the first preseason game for both teams. Adam Beckman's second goal of the game for the...
NHL
5 On Your Side

Blues acquire St. Louis native in trade

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Blues are welcoming a new player to the team, but the athlete is no stranger to the city. On Saturday, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced the Blues have acquired St. Louis native Logan Brown and a conditional draft pick in 2022 from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Zach Sanford.
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Preseason Game 3 Preview/Open Thread: Blue Jackets hope to leave St. Louis singing Blues

TV: BlueJackets.com; Radio: 97.1 FM and streaming on the Blue Jackets app. Columbus plays their third game in as many nights tonight against the St. Louis Blues. Columbus defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 on Monday night in Pittsburgh and led the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 in the third period Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena before surrendering four straight goals and losing in shootout 5-4.
NHL
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy