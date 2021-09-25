CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Committed 'Multiple Crimes' With Georgia Election Interference, Analysis Suggests

By Jason Lemon
 7 days ago
Legal experts believe Trump faces "substantial risk" of state charges due to him pressuring Georgia Republicans to block Biden's win.

Comments / 112

Onda Google
7d ago

Then Charge him Already (MAHA MAHA ) Make America Happy Again Hold Tramp Accountable for his Crimes

tblue
7d ago

And there's the election fraud..attempted by Trump himself. No shock there.

Guest
7d ago

Then they need to go ahead and file charges and stop talking about

The Atlantic

Rubio: I’m Not Sure We’re Better Off Than We Were Under Trump

Despite the whirlwind in Washington this week, Marco Rubio isn’t worried—at least not for his own party. As of now, Democrats have reached a deal to stave off a government shutdown until December, but they still need to prevent another crisis: a first-ever default on the national debt. Rubio is among the Senate Republicans who blocked efforts to raise the debt ceiling, effectively forcing Democrats to make the move on their own. “If you’re going to make a decision to ram your agenda down our throat, then you’re going to have to do the debt limit by yourself as well,” the Florida Republican told Kelly O’Donnell, a White House correspondent for NBC News.
Joe Biden
Brian Kemp
Donald Trump
Rolling Stone

Republicans Plot Elections Takeover in One of Georgia’s Most Democratic Counties

“The most corrupt election in the history of the country.” Three hundred and twenty eight days after losing the 2020 election, that’s what Donald Trump was still grousing about this past weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Georgia. “The people of Georgia must replace the RINOs and weak Republicans who made it all possible,” he told the crowd.  In case there was any mistaking who Trump meant, the primary challenger in the race for  Georgia Secretary of State was already waiting in the wings. To cheers, Congressman Jody Hice (R-GA) promised that, come November, he would “get rid of...
MSNBC

Prosecutors have ‘numerous avenues’ to charge Trump for Georgia election crimes

A new report by the Brookings Institution finds Donald Trump is in “substantial” legal jeopardy for his efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. While the criminal investigation is still ongoing, Joshua Matz, who co-authored the report, tells Lawrence O’Donnell “the public record powerfully supports the criminal charges.”Sept. 28, 2021.
Washington Post

Trump is the gift that keeps on giving to Democrats

Former president Donald Trump’s obsessive lying about voter fraud helped depress Republican enthusiasm in the 2020 runoff elections for two U.S. Senate seats, lift Democrats Raphael G. Warnock and Jon Ossoff to victory and flip the Senate to Democratic control. Knowledgeable GOP activists and pundits blamed Trump for not just making the races all about himself, but for convincing Republicans that voting was useless. Trump threatens to pull the same stunt in 2022 to the detriment of Republican candidates for state office and for the U.S. Senate (against Warnock, who must stand for reelection).
MSNBC

Despite investigation, Trump boasts about pressuring Georgia's Kemp

Donald Trump headlined a campaign rally in Georgia on Saturday night and shared a lengthy anecdote about his post-election efforts. If the former president's attorneys were listening, it's a safe bet they weren't pleased. Trump described in some detail a narrative in which he dispatched his "people" to speak with...
MSNBC

Trump reveals he asked Georgia Governor to 'help us out' following defeat to Biden

Nearly a year after the 2020 election, Donald Trump is revealing new ways he worked to overturn the results. Trump told a crowd in Georgia he asked Governor Brian Kemp for a special election after his defeat to Joe Biden. MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray, Daily Beast Columnist Wajahat Ali, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP’s push to further the “Big Lie.” Sept. 27, 2021.
Washington Times

'Trump won Georgia': Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for state election audit

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for an election audit in Georgia, while appearing at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Perry on Saturday. Mrs. Greene, Georgia Republican, repeated Mr. Trump’s claims that the election was stolen in her state, giving President Biden an illegitimate victory. “There’s something that all of...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

