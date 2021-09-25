CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Police Seek Missing 38-Year-Old Robin Muscolino

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 7 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since last month.

Robin Muscolino’s mother told police she last saw her 38-year-old daughter on Aug. 1.

Muscolino is frequently seen in the Patapsco Avenue corridor in Brooklyn, although her last whereabouts are unknown, police said. Her mother told police Muscolino may be addicted to drugs and may be homeless.

A description of what she was wearing is also unknown.

She may own a white 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with unknown paper Delaware tags, police said.

Anyone with information about Muscolino’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Ed Creed, the Southern District’s missing persons’ liaison, at 410-396-2499.

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man, 20, Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  A 20-year-old man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in an early September shooting in southeast Baltimore, police said. Officers responded the night of September 11 to the 3400 block of East Lombard Street for a shooting, where they found evidence of a shooting, but no victim. Shortly after, they responded to a hospital walk-in, where they found a 37-year-old man shot in the arm. Detectives investigated the shooting and obtained an arrest warrant for Keyontae Everett, who was arrested on September 29. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he is charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and firearms-related charges. He is being held at Central Booking.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 20, Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder For Allegedly Stabbing Man, 24

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, Baltimore Police said Thursday. Princes Rouzer is being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility, police said. Officers found a 24-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest at about 8:10 p.m. Sept. 10 in the 3600 block of Clarinth Road. He was treated at a nearby hospital. Rouzer was arrested on a warrant following an investigation, police said.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

On Injured In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Investigating

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said one person was injured in a Glen Burnie shooting. Police responded to the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd in Ferndale. Officials said the incident took place at a nearby liquor store. One victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now Adult male victim transported to area hospital with non-life-threatening injury to an extremity. https://t.co/N791q4Pw2s — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 30, 2021 Units are on-scene of a robbery/shooting in the 7300 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Ferndale. This is an active scene. Officers are canvassing the area for information. Please avoid the area and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/PWbcTPFrVH — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 30, 2021
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pedestrian Struck In Baltimore County, Police Investigating

LOCHEARN, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck in Baltimore County early Wednesday evening. Crash team investigators responded to the 7000 block of Queen Anne Road just before 5 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now #BCoPD crash investigators are responding to the scene of a pedestrian struck in the 7000 block of Queen Anne Rd., 21207. 911 received the call just before 5 p.m. this evening. Medics have transported the pedestrian to a local hospital – no word on their condition. — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 29, 2021
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

