Baltimore Police Seek Missing 38-Year-Old Robin Muscolino

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing since last month.

Robin Muscolino’s mother told police she last saw her 38-year-old daughter on Aug. 1.

Muscolino is frequently seen in the Patapsco Avenue corridor in Brooklyn, although her last whereabouts are unknown, police said. Her mother told police Muscolino may be addicted to drugs and may be homeless.

A description of what she was wearing is also unknown.

She may own a white 2007 Chevrolet Uplander with unknown paper Delaware tags, police said.

Anyone with information about Muscolino’s whereabouts is asked to call Officer Ed Creed, the Southern District’s missing persons’ liaison, at 410-396-2499.