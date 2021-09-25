CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Mali approaches 'Russian private companies,' slams France at UN

By Philippe RATER and Valerie LEROUX, MICHELE CATTANI
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3osHSC_0c85eAxU00
As some countries draw down their forces in Mali, the government is looking elsewhere to shore up its fight against jihadists /AFP/File

Mali has asked private Russian companies to boost security, Russia's foreign minister confirmed Saturday, as the Malian leader accused France of abandoning the conflict-ridden country by preparing a large troop drawdown.

European countries have warned the Malian government on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week against hiring paramilitaries from the controversial Wagner group.

But with Paris set to reduce its military presence in Mali, Sergey Lavrov told reporters that the Malian government was turning towards "private Russian companies."

"This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis," he said during a press conference at the UN headquarters in New York.

"We have nothing to do with that," he added, saying the Malian government estimated that "its own capacities would be insufficient in the absence of external support" and initiated the discussions.

According to reports, Mali's army-dominated government in Bamako is close to hiring 1,000 Wagner paramilitaries.

France has warned Mali that hiring the fighters from the Russian private-security firm would isolate the country internationally.

But Mali PM Choguel Kokalla Maiga accused France of abandoning his country with the "unilateral" decision to withdraw troops as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

He said his government was justified to "seek other partners" to boost security and slammed a "lack of consultation" by the French.

The Wagner group is considered close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Western countries accuse it of acting on behalf of Moscow.

Russian paramilitaries, private-security instructors and companies have grown increasingly influential in Africa in recent years, particularly in the conflict-ridden Central African Republic, where the United Nations has accused Wagner contractors of committing abuses.

Moscow admits having deployed "instructors" to CAR but says they aren't active in fighting. Russia insists there are no paramilitaries in Libya, despite Western claims to the contrary.

The UN, which has some 15,000 peacekeepers in Mali, has also expressed concern at the possible involvement of Wagner fighters.

The EU, which trains Malian troops through its EUTM Mali mission, made up of 700 soldiers from 25 European countries, has warned that Wagner's involvement would "seriously" affect its relations with Bamako.

"To say, 'I was there first, get out,' it's insulting, first of all for the government in Bamako which invited foreign partners," insisted Lavrov.

France, which has lost 52 soldiers in the Sahel since it began engagements in January 2013, has decided to reorganize its military presence around a tighter unit centered on targeted strikes against jihadist leaders and on supporting local armies.

- Coups -

Soldiers are due to leave some bases by the end of the year and French troops in the Sahel should fall from around 5,000 currently to 2,500 or 3,000 by 2023.

France's defence minister, Florence Parly, reaffirmed Monday that France was not abandoning Mali and that it remained "determined" to continue the fight against terrorism alongside the Malian forces.

Germany, which also has troops in the country, has warned Bamako it will reconsider its deployment should the government strike a deal with Wagner.

Already battling a jihadist insurgency, Mali slid into political turmoil last year, culminating in a military coup in August 2020 against president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Under the threat of sanctions, the military then appointed an interim civilian government tasked with steering the country back to democratic rule.

But military strongman Colonel Assimi Goita overthrew the leaders of that interim government in May -- in a second putsch -- and was later declared interim president himself, drawing international condemnation.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced his troop reductions in July in the aftermath of the second coup.

Following his press conference, Lavrov sharply criticized Paris and Berlin during his address to the annual General Assembly.

He accused them of wanting to impose their vision of the world on the rest of the planet without considering different opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

UN peacekeeper killed in north Mali IED attack

An Egyptian peacekeeper was killed and four colleagues were seriously injured in improvised explosive attacks on their convoy in Mali’s volatile north on Saturday, the United Nations said. Confirming the toll, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attacks, which happened near Tessalit, close to...
AFRICA
The Guardian

UK joins calls on Mali to end alleged deal with Russian mercenaries

The UK has joined a mounting international campaign of pressure on Mali’s military leaders to step back from a suspected deal with a Russian mercenary company, amid fears that the agreement will further complicate insecurity in the region. Mali’s leaders, battling a jihadist insurgency – and amid a fragile political...
WORLD
kfgo.com

International community will stop supporting Mali if it brings in mercenaries – France

PARIS (Reuters) – France warned Mali on Thursday that it would lose the support of the international community if it agreed a deal with Russian mercenaries. Diplomatic and security sources have told Reuters that Mali’s year-old military junta is close to recruiting the Russian Wagner Group https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/exclusive-deal-allowing-russian-mercenaries-into-mali-is-close-sources-2021-09-13, and France has launched a diplomatic drive to thwart it, saying such an arrangement is “incompatible” with a continued French presence.
POLITICS
washingtoninformer.com

Mali Prime Minister Accuses France of ‘Abandonment’ Over Troop Drawdown

Mali Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga accused France Sept. 25 of abandoning the conflict-torn country with its decision to draw down troops this year. Maïga told the UN General Assembly that he regretted the “unilateral announcement,” which he said justified his government “seeking other partners,” in an apparent reference to Mali having asked private Russian companies to boost security in the conflict-torn country.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
WNCY

France says Mali must stick to election timetable

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the United Nations on Monday that French military efforts to combat terrorism in the Sahel “are not sustainable without political stability and respect for the democratic process.”. “I particularly have in mind the timetable for elections in Mali, which...
WORLD
abc17news.com

Mali seeks to hire Russian mercenaries, says Russian Foreign Minister

Mali plans to hire private Russian mercenaries to assist with security in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday. “Given the external support has been diminished from those who assumed an obligation to help eradicate terrorism there, they have turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov said at a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters in New York, referencing a French plan to draw down its own military presence in Mali.
WORLD
KEYT

Top Russian diplomat defends mercenaries’ presence in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister is defending the Mali government’s right to hire a private Russian military company to help fight terrorists. He accuses French troops in the country of failing to get rid of them and scolding the European Union for demanding that the Russians leave. Sergei Lavrov said the company has a “legitimate” right to be in the West African nation because it was invited by the transitional government, and the Russian government is not involved. France and Germany have both objected to the presence of mercenaries from the Wagner Group, which reportedly is linked to the Kremlin, in Mali, which also hosts a U.N. peacekeeping mission.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#France#European Union#Russian#Afp File Mali#Malian#The Un General Assembly#French#Central African#The United Nations
Birmingham Star

Lavrov Says Mali Asked Private Russian Military Firm For Help

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the military junta in Mali has turned to 'private Russian companies' for help in its fight against Islamist insurgents in the Western African country. 'This is activity which has been carried out on a legitimate basis,' Lavrov said during a press conference at the...
MILITARY
Reuters

EU foreign policy chief warns Mali against Russian mercenary deal

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European Union ties with Mali could be seriously affected if it allows Russian private military contractors to operate in the country, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned on Monday. Diplomatic and security sources told Reuters that Mali's one-year-old military junta is close to...
MILITARY
washingtonnewsday.com

Mali is being warned by the French Defense Minister about a Russian mercenary firm.

Mali is being warned by the French Defense Minister about a Russian mercenary firm. During a visit to Mali, France’s defense minister warned that recruiting paramilitaries from Russian private security firm Wagner would isolate the country globally. At a time when international allies fighting jihadism in the Sahel “had never...
MILITARY
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Russia
The Atlantic

Why Britain and France Hate Each Other

Watching the fallout from the great Anglo-American heist of France’s submarine contract with Australia, you could be forgiven for concluding that London and Paris are polar opposites in every way: whether in their leaders’ personalities, grand strategies, economic models, or social mores. The irony is that the row over the new Australia-U.K.-U.S. defense pact, or AUKUS, reveals how fundamentally similar they really are.
WORLD
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Nationwide Roadblock Planned Oct. 3 by Anti-Vaxxers

Israelis may have a difficult commute on Sunday, beginning in the early morning hours, as anti-vaxxers attempt to bring travel to a halt on the country’s major thoroughfares. “On 3/10 at 06:00 in the morning we all get in the car, get on the roads and stand! Do not go...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy