CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, NY

Suspect At Large After Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight On Residential Long Island Street

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iRTr_0c85e8HH00

A suspect is at large after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight on a residential Long Island street.

It happened on Friday, Sept. 24 at 5:15 p.m. in Elmont.

Officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the rear of 100 Raff Ave. and upon arrival, discovered the man who had been shot, Nassau County Police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local area hospital by a physician at around 5:55 p.m. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 9

Related
Daily Voice

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a midday bank robbery on Long Island.It happened Saturday, Oct. 2 in Smithtown.A man entered TD Bank, located at 714 Smithtown Bypass, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and handed a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. The telle…
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Elmont, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Broad Daylight#Crime Stoppers#After Man#Police
Daily Voice

Duo Wanted For Long Island Home Burglary

Recognize them? Police investigators have released new photos of two men who are wanted following a Long Island home burglary that happened in September.An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men who burglarized a Hu…
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Shoplifting Suspect In Region

Recognize him? Police investigators in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a wanted suspect who was caught on camera robbing an area liquor store.The West Springfield Police Department released a photo of a wanted man who allegedly ran out of Rotary…
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Serious Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

A 58-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries sustained during a crash with a driver on Long Island, police said.At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, police said that the motorcyclist was driving a 2004 Suzuki in Hicksville on West Country Road near the intersection of Newbridge Ro…
HICKSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
136K+
Followers
27K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy