A Tennessee man authorities caught strapped down in “ballistic body armor” is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old sister, his mother, and another adult male who authorities described as a relative but did not definitively identify. The man accused of committing the crime spree tacitly admitted to pulling the trigger when a reporter from ABC affiliate WKRN-TV threw questions at him as he was being thrown into jail. He bizarrely claimed that he killed in “self defense” — despite the alleged body armor and despite his sister’s age.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO