Buccaneers' Antonio Brown (Covid-19) officially ruled out for Week 3

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (Covid-19) has been ruled out of Week 3's game against the Los Angeles Rams. As expected, Brown has been officially ruled out and will not be available for Week 3's clash with the Rams. In his absence, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson should see an increase in snaps while Mike Evans and Chris Godwin could be in line for an increase in targets. Our models expect Evans to see 8.7 targets and Godwin to see 9.3 targets against Los Angeles.

