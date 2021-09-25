CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, CO

Vail parking rates will remain unchanged for the coming season

By Scott Miller
Vail Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere won’t be many changes to Vail’s winter parking program this season. Prices are the same, but people who take two spaces will be more likely to get tickets. The Vail Parking and Transportation Task Force earlier in September recommended the pricing system for the town structures. Vail Public Works Department Director Greg Hall told the Vail Town Council at its Sept. 21 meeting the town in 2022 will replace its existing parking equipment. With that in mind, the task force recommended keeping rates consistent for the coming winter to avoid confusion.

www.vaildaily.com

#Transit Pass#Public Works Department#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Vail Town Council#Ford Park#Wi Fi

