(Photo courtesy of COUNTRY Financial) The past couple of years have brought events most of us never could’ve imagined. As a business owner, you regularly take steps to ensure your business is prosperous and protected, but still the unexpected can occur. For many small business owners, their most important assets are their people – those who ensure the business will function on a daily basis. Consider if something unfortunate were to happen to one of your key people, would the business be able to operate? Having proper protections for the loss of a business partner and/or key employees can be vital for small businesses to survive the unexpected.

BEND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO