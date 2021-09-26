CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Medical freedom sought in Lima rally

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08V22d_0c85cTGn00
A group of people supporting medical freedom held a rally in Lima’s Town Square on Saturday. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

LIMA — The longer we go through the COVID-19 pandemic, the more some people become alienated with our own government.

They’re tired of being told to wear a mask, take the vaccine and social distance.

They long for a more normal life, in the middle of a pandemic that has killed 682,646 in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Lima’s Town Square on Saturday, a group of people promoting the freedom to choose whether or not to get the jab or wear a mask held a rally to draw attention to their beliefs.

The “Rally for Medical Freedom” was organized by a group calling itself the Lima Community for Medical Freedom. They have a private Facebook group with more than 4,700 members.

The organizer of the Lima rally, Jill Burd, has been a registered nurse at Lima Memorial Health System since May of 2005.

“It’s all about medical freedom and choice,” Burd said. “We’re in a country of free people, and we should have the freedom to choose a medical procedure or a medication. We shouldn’t be forced to do it. It is just wrong.”

Sean Ward, a physician/surgeon at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, says the question of whether the vaccine works is not the point here.

“We find a lot of things are potentially wrong with the vaccine. But that’s not our primary goal. Our primary goal is not to say that a person should or should not take the vaccine. We have our very strong convictions and opinions,” Ward said.

Heather Davis is a registered nurse that works at a local facility.

“We want, No. 1, for people to know that there is a community. They’re not standing alone, that it’s OK to ask questions and to speak honestly and openly to community leaders, healthcare leaders, doctors, nurses. It’s OK for us to ask questions and not be shamed whether you decide to get the vaccine or not get the vaccine. That is a personal choice that you and your doctor should discuss,” Davis said.

Angie Bowman was at the rally to give her support to the cause. She’s had experience with the virus.

“I’ve already had COVID. I’m not afraid of it… I believe our freedoms are being taken away from us, and I’m willing to stand up for our freedoms,” Bowman said.

Bowman is upset over the lack of movement on House Bill 248, the Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.

“From my understanding, it’s on hold right now. They’re going to rewrite it is my understanding. They did remove Jennifer Gross, who was the organizing person for that house bill from the committee, which I think is very sad because she’s the only one that had the medical background,” Bowman said.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 10

Lynn Collins-Rennich
6d ago

So, if we're going to push for freedom of medical choice let's not forget all our choices. Abortion within a certain time frame should be a woman's right, choice. Whatever you want to call it, it's my body and I'll be the one to decide, I'm not going to ask for permission!!! And, about the vaccine. Don't get it, the funeral homes are ready for your business!

Reply
2
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Pelosi sets end-of-October deadline for infrastructure vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Saturday set a new deadline of Oct. 31 for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. In a "Dear Colleague" letter released on Saturday, Pelosi said that “more time was needed” to pass the infrastructure bill along with the larger, $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package after scrambling over the past two days to get enough votes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
Lima, OH
Society
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Mercy Health St
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
179
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy