49ers' JaMycal Hasty (ankle) placed on injured reserve
San Francisco 49ers running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Hasty will miss at least the next three weeks as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury. Kerryon Johnson was promoted to the active roster and will join a backfield that currently consists of Trenton Cannon, Jaques Patrick, Trey Sermon, and Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell remains doubtful for Sunday's clash with the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury. Our models expect Sermon to handle the majority of touches against the Packers in Week 3.www.numberfire.com
