Ferrum, VA

Ferrum outlasts Apprentice 30-28 for 3-0 start to the season

WSLS
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFERRUM, Va. – For the first time since the 2005 season, the Ferrum Panthers are off to a 3-0 start on the gridiron, following a 30-28 victory over The Apprentice School. The Panthers set the tone early on both sides of the ball. The defense held the Builders scoreless in the first half while the offense took advantage. Titus jones passed for two touchdowns, which was the first to Magna Vista product Tmahdae Penn for 45 yards and the second to Daniel Lamb for a 35-yard score. Seth Deaton connected on 45 and 41-yard field goals, putting Ferrum up 20-0 at halftime.

Lawrence Reed

