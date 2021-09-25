Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case

The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito has received a lot of media coverage. Why is that, when the families of others who have gone missing are begging for attention?. About 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year. Sometimes, it's more than that. Last year, it was slightly less than that. But only a tiny fraction of those people ever get the attention of the general public and the news media. Why is that? The disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is a tragic story for the young woman's family and all who cared for her, but it's the latest example of the tiny fraction of stories that's all over the TV networks, no matter their political leanings, as well as social media. And that reaction is now causing its own reaction to critics within and outside of the media who call it an example of entrenched biases that value some lives over others. That's what we want to talk about now with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik, and he's with us now. David, thank you so much for joining us.