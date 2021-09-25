CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Public And Media Feed Off Each Other's Obsession With Gabby Petito Case

By David Folkenflik
NPR
 7 days ago

The disappearance and death of Gabby Petito has received a lot of media coverage. Why is that, when the families of others who have gone missing are begging for attention?. About 600,000 people are reported missing in the United States every year. Sometimes, it's more than that. Last year, it was slightly less than that. But only a tiny fraction of those people ever get the attention of the general public and the news media. Why is that? The disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito is a tragic story for the young woman's family and all who cared for her, but it's the latest example of the tiny fraction of stories that's all over the TV networks, no matter their political leanings, as well as social media. And that reaction is now causing its own reaction to critics within and outside of the media who call it an example of entrenched biases that value some lives over others. That's what we want to talk about now with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik, and he's with us now. David, thank you so much for joining us.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
yourbasin.com

Gabby Petito: Social media sleuths help unravel the case

(NewsNation Now) — 22-year-old Gabby Petito embarked on a cross-country road trip with boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, documenting every turn of their new van life on their nascent YouTube channel, where they invited the world to tag along. But more than a week after Laundrie returned from the trip...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Petito’s Stepmom Posts Heartwrenching Message with Photo of Her and Petito

Tara Petito, the step-mother of Gabby Petito, took to social media on Saturday afternoon to post a heartfelt tribute to the late 22-year-old. The parents and step-parents of Gabby Petito have found themselves in an impossible situation. Losing a child has to be one of the most difficult experiences to endure in life and that’s exactly what they are going through. It was confirmed late last month that the body of Gabby Petito was found in a campground in Bridger-Teton National Forest, right by Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. The FBI has ruled the case as a homicide but there has not been any official cause of death listed.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Folkenflik
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
Click10.com

Gabby Petito’s case captivates with social media journey, puzzles advocates of minority victims

MIAMI – As the case of Gabby Petito gained international attention, victim advocates in Miami-Dade County said there are cases involving minorities that would never get the response Petito’s case has gotten. Ruban Roberts, the former president of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Miami-Dade County branch,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
scotscoop.com

Opinion: Gabby Petito’s death spotlights media racism

Her body was covered in stab wounds. Fourteen, to be exact. As she lay there, at the end of a dirt road, her final breath went unheard and unseen. Her name was Katina Locklear, and you’ve likely never heard of her. She was a North Carolina Indigenous woman of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
West Central Tribune

Other View: Gabby Petito case is a sad and tragic reminder for us all

Work done recently by "Dateline," a national television show, and People Magazine couldn’t have been better timed. On Aug. 25, People.com published a story headlined “Epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women is Focus of Dateline NBC Special.” In it, People Magazine previews Dateline’s hour-long special that features the story of Carla Yellowbird, who was murdered on the Spirit Lake Reservation in northeast North Dakota. The "Dateline" special was titled “The Secrets of Spirit Lake.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Media#Public And Media Feed Off#Npr
Distractify

Has Brian Laundrie Been Active on Spotify After He Was Reported Missing?

Why are followers of the Gabby Petito case finding Brian Laundrie's Spotify account activity suspicious? Petito's case has drawn national attention ever since she was initially reported missing on Sept. 11. Laundrie initially drew suspicion after returning home without Petito to North Port, Fla. in Petito's van on Sept. 1. Petito's boyfriend refused to speak with authorities about her whereabouts, even though he was the last person with her. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 14.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NPR

Andrew Yang discusses new book and big ideas in live forum

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with former presidential candidate Andrew Yang about his new book, Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy. Universal basic income, the idea that every adult in the country should get some kind of minimum monthly financial support, used to be something you might hear about in a university lecture hall or at a rally for a fringe candidate. But now the idea has gone mainstream, and a big reason for that is Andrew Yang. Yang, of course, ran for president in 2020 and lost in the Democratic primary. This year, he ran unsuccessfully to become the mayor of New York City.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy