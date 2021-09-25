CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacos and Tunes marks new beginning for local events

By Luis Lopez
 13 days ago
The event brought food vendors together in one of the first major events since COVID-19 stopped them from happening - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A year ago, big local events weren’t thought of due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward to now and those events are back. Plenty of people could be found getting food and waiting for concerts at the Tacos and Tunes event at Desert Sun Stadium in Yuma.

Locals came out to the festival on Friday and Saturday.

Food vendors surrounded the area and despite the event's name, not all the food were tacos.
Items like lumpia, shaved ice, and drinks were also on the menu.

Getting ready for such an event takes a good amount of prep time for the vendors, like owner of Fatboy Tacos Abraham Mosqueda had to do.

"A lot of cooking, a lot of prepping, cutting up stuff, you know getting everything ready, bringing everything over here, just a lot of work, but it’s fun," Mosqueda said.

Mosqueda came in to the event happy to sell his tacos, because he had to shut down his business for a year during the pandemic.

For him, Tacos and Tunes marks what he hopes can be a new era for his business.

"I'm very excited to have events like this again you know, make money and have people be out here, and have fun and try our food, we’re locally grown, we’re hoping to expand here in Yuma."

Everyone can be sure that there will be plenty more events just like Saturday's, coming up soon.

