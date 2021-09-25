Interview With Writer And Director Of ‘The Power,’ Corrina Faith

Hi Rose, The Power is such an amazing film. Why did you decide to take on the role as Val?. Rose- Thank you, it was such a wonderful script and it was a combination of elements I was interested in. The fact that it was set in the East end of London in the early seventies in a hospital. My maternal grandmother was a nurse. I’ve always been interested in the supernatural, and ghost stories. The script was fantastic and I had seen Corinna’s short films, I thought they were wonderful. I auditioned, and I was lucky enough to get a call back. I had a wonderful conversation with Corinna about the character, abuse on a multitude of levels, and the time period. It was a dream project honestly. I learned a lot.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO