HAVEN, Wis. — The Ryder Cup is wholly unique in every way. Not bad, as Brooks Koepka made pains to say, just “different.”. All the luxuries of being a PGA Tour player are nowhere to be found. Players aren’t in control of their own schedules. They don’t have the luxury of playing their practice rounds whenever they want to. There are no equipment trucks on-site, which rules-out any last-minute gear tweaks. And because the days are so long, pros very rarely frequent the range after their round, which leaves the few coaches who are there operating in smaller, more subtle roles.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO