Ohio State vs. Akron preview central: All Buckeyes Wire preview pieces in one place.

Complete Ohio State vs. Akron preview

Mark Russell previews the matchup with Akron, complete with key players, gameplan, and a score prediction.

Five reasons Ohio State will beat Akron in a big way

Josh Keatley provides you with five reasons why Ohio State will put up a big score and win convincingly against Akron.

Answer questions about the matchup with Akron for a chance to win

Get in on the action by answering some questions about the matchup with Akron for a chance at winning.

C.J. Stroud to sit out the Akron game

Freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to sit out the Akron game and be used only in case of an emergency. Find out why.

Five bold predictions for the matchup with Akron

Phil Harrison gives you five bold predictions you probably won’t see, but might against Akron.

Ohio State football trailer for the Akron game

Get a look at the much-anticipated trailer for the Akron game.

How to watch, listen, and stream Ohio State's game against Akron

Don’t know how to find the game on Saturday night? We give you everything you need to know to watch, stream, or listen to the game against Akron.

Akron head coach Tom Arth previews Ohio State

In case you missed what Akron head coach Tom Arth said about Ohio State after looking at the Buckeyes on film, here are his complete comments. Hint: He was impressed.

Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Our writers take turns predicting the outcome of the Ohio State vs. Akron game.

Final thoughts before Ohio State takes on Akron

Phil Harrison provides some final thoughts and stream of consciousness notes before the game against Akron.

Player availability and injury status for the game against Akron

Ohio State released its player status, availability, and injury report for Akron. See who won’t play Saturday night for the Buckeyes.

