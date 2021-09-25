CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teens Charged In Plot To Attack School On The 25th Anniversary Of Columbine

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two of the teens are being charged as adults, while two others are being charged as juveniles.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Popculture

2 Rappers Face Murder Charges in Wake of Alleged Drive-By Shooting

Two Connecticut rappers are facing murder charges, in the wake of an alleged drive-by shooting incident. Complex reports that 29-year-old Andre Reed was placed under arrest on Aug. 10. 31-year-old Reginald Miles was taken into custody more than a week later, on Aug. 19. Both men are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of first-degree assault. Miles is facing additional weapons charges, as well as a charge of reckless endangerment.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alabama mom arrested for fighting her kid’s suspected bully on school bus

An Alabama mom was jailed for beating up an 11-year-old she suspected of bullying her kid on a school bus, according to cops. Nannatt Waldrop, 37, allegedly boarded the yellow bus in Center Point on Tuesday morning and got into a fight with the elementary schooler she believed had been picking on her kid, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department told Al.com.
ALABAMA STATE
Macon Telegraph

‘We were all terrified.’ Jurors view video of deadly 2017 Georgia prison bus escape

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of two killings. Four years, three months and nine days after Georgia prison corrections officers Curtis Billue and Chris Monica were gunned down as they ferried 33 inmates toward the state penitentiary near Jackson, video and audio recordings of the final two hours of their lives were played for jurors in the death penalty trial of one of their alleged killers.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Dunmore High School
wfla.com

Parents of Florida teen accused of plotting school massacre speak out

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The parents of one of the two teenage boys accused of plotting a massacre at his middle school told NewsNation exclusively they dispute the allegations against their son. Two boys — 13 and 14 years old — were cuffed and booked after investigators say...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox11online.com

Both students and parents get into fights at Ohio high school

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WKRC) — Several teens were arrested after a fight at Mt. Healthy High School in Mt. Healthy, Ohio Wednesday after school. Then, some of their parents started a second fight, according to police. Chief Vince Demasi said Mt. Healthy officers and those from neighboring areas responded to...
MOUNT HEALTHY, OH
WHYY

4 teens accused of plotting attack on Pennsylvania school

Four teenagers have been charged with a plot to attack a Pennsylvania high school in 2024, on the 25th anniversary of the massacre at Colorado’s Columbine High School, authorities said. A 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy are charged as adults and two other teenagers face juvenile charges in the plan...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Elverta Teens Charged With Trying To Kill Their Mother, Brother Appear In Court

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two Elverta teen boys charged with trying to kill their mother and brother faced a judge Thursday. The brazen crime was detailed for the first time in court. A judge revealed a baseball bat and a knife were used in this brutal attack. The older brother called 9-1-1 immediately afterward to admit to the crime. A rare juvenile court appearance was broadcast online. The two brothers—just 13 and 16 years old—were charged with attempted murder after deputies say they used a baseball bat and a knife in an attack on their mother and 10 year old brother. Attorney Jennifer Mouzis says...
ELVERTA, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy