NDSU Students To Print On 1897 Press At Bonanzaville

Students in the North Dakota State University Introduction to Publishing class will be printing the cover of a poetry chapbook on an 1897 hand-fed printing press. The class is taught by Dr. Suzzanne Kelley, Publisher, NDSU Press. This is the sixth year Dr. Kelley’s students have printed a chapbook cover on the Chandler & Price platen press in The Hunter Times building at Bonanzaville, West Fargo. They print the inside pages and bind the book at The Braddock News Letterpress Museum, which is part of the South-Central Threshing Association at Braddock, N.D.