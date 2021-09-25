CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pee Wee Ellis, Jazz Saxophonist and Bandleader, Dies at 80

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 7 days ago
Jazz saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis, best known for his work leading bands for James Brown and Van Morisson, has died. He was 80. Bootsy Collins tweeted of Ellis’ “brilliant arrangements,” calling him a “silent genius.” In a statement on his Facebook page, Ellis’ family said:. “With great sadness we have...

jazzwise.com

Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis – 21/04/1941 – 23/09/2021

Pee Wee Ellis has died at his home in Wiltshire, UK after over six decades of international success as saxophonist, composer, arranger and bandleader. While his career embraced jazz, soul, world music and the blues it is probably for his time as bandleader and co-composer with James Brown that he will be best remembered. During that period (1965-69) Ellis and Brown crystallised a new style of hard-edged R’n’B into what would become the enduring groove of funk, with the seminal ‘Cold Sweat’ followed by a string of jointly-written hits including the anthemic ‘Say It Loud (I’m Black and I’m Proud)’. The music’s international acclaim led to a relentless touring and recording schedule, with Ellis frequently turning Brown’s sketchy musical inspirations into tightly arranged numbers while crammed into the back of a bus. But while he would always value the experience he left Brown after five years, later insisting that he had really only joined to make enough money to be able to play jazz, his first musical love.
londonjazznews.com

Pee Wee Ellis: a Tribute by Denny Ilett

In this tribute, Denny Ilett (*) remembers his close colleague and friend Pee Wee Ellis, who passed away on 23 September 2021 at the age of 80. Alfred ‘Pee Wee’ Ellis has rightfully received a truly global outpouring of love and respect since his sad passing on September 23rd, with most tributes highlighting his pioneering work with James Brown that led to the moniker ‘the Inventor of Funk’ alongside his many years as musical director for Van Morrison. His composition, The Chicken (actually called Chicken Soup), is played by professional and amateur bands daily throughout the world and the magical trio of Maceo Parker, Fred Wesley and Pee Wee Ellis is regularly called the greatest ever funk horn section.
