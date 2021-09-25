CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Often raided, Prohibition-era S.A. casino had great jazz

By Paula Allen
expressnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve probably already written a column on Shadowland, but I’ve always been curious about its history during Prohibition and World War II. Although this legendary Texas roadhouse lasted more than 30 years, the elements that defined it all came together at the beginning: high-quality jazz, dancing to live music, dinner and a floor show and the experience of driving to what seemed like the middle of nowhere to enter a fantasy world of fancy surroundings and vaguely illicit goings-on.

www.expressnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Boerne, TX
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Count Basie

Comments / 0

Community Policy