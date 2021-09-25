Often raided, Prohibition-era S.A. casino had great jazz

You’ve probably already written a column on Shadowland, but I’ve always been curious about its history during Prohibition and World War II. Although this legendary Texas roadhouse lasted more than 30 years, the elements that defined it all came together at the beginning: high-quality jazz, dancing to live music, dinner and a floor show and the experience of driving to what seemed like the middle of nowhere to enter a fantasy world of fancy surroundings and vaguely illicit goings-on.