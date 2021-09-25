CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

By Jelani Scott
NFL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3. Recently-signed veteran Kerryon Johnson has been elevated from the practice squad and will be active for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers. In a corresponding move, San Francisco placed RB JaMycal Hasty...

