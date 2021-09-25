CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teammates turned rivals

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M’s Devon Achane and Arkansas’ Malik Hornsby have had quite the ride together. After playing together at AT&T Stadium as teammates during their youth, the 4-star recruits must now prepare to face off against each other from opposite sidelines. Playing on the same high school football team in Missouri City, the pair of running backs went to, and lost, two state championships together at AT&T Stadium. Despite both being recruited by A&M in 2019, only Achane chose the Aggies while Hornsby opted for the SEC-foe Razorbacks.

