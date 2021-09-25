CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

Residents react to door-to-door searches in Callahan for suspect accused of shooting Nassau County deputy

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The search is ongoing in Callahan for a suspect who is accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop Friday morning. On day two of the search, multiple police units are going through the neighborhood, knocking on doors and talking to residents while they look for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, who deputies believe is responsible for shooting Moyers.

