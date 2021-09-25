CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Rec Room' Adding VR Rally Racing Game

Cover picture for the article“Rec Rally” is basically Mario Kart: Double Dash in VR and I couldn’t be more excited. Social VR platform Rec Room is currently in the middle of Rec Con, a three-day celebration featuring a variety of Rec Room-themed panels, events, and concerts. There’s also a virtual event space filled with various art, cosplay, and over 200 individual booths to peruse at your leisure. As part of yesterday’s festivities, the team unveiled a new game mode, “Rec Rally.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
