CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

They said it: Leaders at the hybrid UN, in their own words

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XyLNP_0c85aIsS00

Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That's what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year.

And each year, certain voices dominate. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered in prerecorded speeches or from the rostrum at the United Nations after a yearlong pandemic break — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth day of the 2021 debate.

___

“Will Tuvalu remain a member state of the UN if it is finally submerged? Who will help us?"

— KAUSEA NATANO, prime minister of Tuvalu

___

Caribbean countries like ours, which were exploited and underdeveloped to finance the development of Europe have put forward a case for reparations for slavery and native genocide, and we expect that case to be treated with the seriousness and urgency it deserves. There should be no double standards in the international system in recognizing acknowledging and compensating victims of crimes against humanity."

— PHILIP J. PIERRE, prime minister of Saint Lucia

___

“Many ancient and longstanding political quarrels ought to come to an end in these new, perilous times which humanity faces."

— RALPH E. GONSALVES, prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

___

“I would like to emphasize that the changing realities of the 21st century demand a newly revamped and responsive United Nations. The organization requires a more democratic, inclusive, and representative approach to the problems of the day."

— SAMDECH AKKA MOHA SENA PADEI TECHO HUN SEN, prime minister of Cambodia

___

“In my region, New Caledonia, French Polynesia and West Papua are still struggling for self-determination. Drawing attention to the principle of equal rights and self-determination of peoples as stipulated in the U.N. Charter, it is important that the U.N. and the international community continue to support the relevant territories, giving them an equal opportunity to determine their own statehood."

— BOB LOUGHMAN WEIBER, prime minister of Vanuatu

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Greta Thunberg mocks world leaders' words at Youth4Climate

The Swedish climate activist, Greta Thunberg, used her speech at the Youth4Climate conference in Milan to mock the words of world leaders, including UK PM Boris Johnson. The 18-year-old used soundbites from Mr Johnson, such as "expensive bunny hugging" and "build back better", to highlight what she called the "empty words and promises" of politicians.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

UN’s Security Council to discuss Ethiopia expulsion of staff

The United Nations Security Council will privately discuss on Friday a decision by Ethiopia to expel seven senior U.N. officials, diplomats said, as malnutrition rates rise and famine looms in the country’s war-torn northern region of Tigray. The United States, Britain, Ireland, Estonia, France and Norway, plan to raise the...
CHINA
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimes Against Humanity#Europe#Reparations For Slavery#Genocide#Un#The U N General Assembly#The Associated Press#The United Nations#Samdech Akka#U N
theaviationgeekclub.com

‘If they are not scared, let’s meet in the sky:’ China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force commander threatens US

The Zhuhai Airshow showcased Chinese J-20 Mighty Dragon stealth fighter jets fitted with domestically produced engines, a significant milestone as Beijing pushes the capabilities of its J-20 aircraft in a bid to rival the USAF F-22. During this week China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition (aka Zhuhai Airshow), a major...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
Rebel Yell

Slave killed in Mali, several others injured in violence

(Bamako) A young man held in hereditary slavery in western Mali has been killed and six others injured. These facts shed light on the reality of so-called descent slavery, which persists in various regions of Mali despite the official abolition of slavery in 1905. Survival of the capture of individuals from pre-colonization, people or groups are considered to be enslaved to birth, with their condition being hereditary.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
The Independent

Migrants die at Poland-Belarus border as outrage grows over humanitarian crisis

The first fatalities of migrants trying to enter the EU through Poland’s border with Belarus have been confirmed.With the dire situation facing migrants stranded at the Polish border becoming a national scandal over recent weeks, four deaths announced by the Polish authorities have cast the humanitarian crisis in an even more distressing light.“The bodies of three people who tried to cross the border illegally were found in the border region,” Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Monday.The Belarusian authorities, accused by neighbouring countries Poland, Latvia and Lithuania of shepherding migrants from the Middle East towards the borders of the...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Matthew Dowd once urged 'White male Christians' like himself to 'step back,' allow women, minorities to lead

Liberal pundit-turned-politician Matthew Dowd once called for "White male Christians" like himself to be sidelined in politics. Dowd, who has launched a Democratic bid for lieutenant governor in Texas, penned an opinion piece for ABC News in 2018 appealing to his racial, religious and gender peers in response to the contentious Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

One US Navy Submarine Could Fire 154 Tomahawk Missiles at North Korea

Following news of the latest successful tests of hypersonic missiles by the United States, and apparently North Korea, it may have escaped people's attention that the U.S.'s aging, yet venerable, guided missile-armed Ohio-class submarines have been earmarked to be among the first platforms to get them. Already among the most heavily armed ocean-going vessels on the planet, an arsenal of hypersonic missiles would cement their future in the navy for years to come.
MILITARY
The Independent

The dramatisation of Gabby Petito’s case is deeply disturbing

The investigation of Gabby Petito’s murder in the US had become a circus before Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman turned up promising to find her missing fiancee. Brian Laundrie is a “person of interest” in the case, for which read “prime suspect”, has a warrant out for his arrest relating to fraudulent use of a debit card, and has been awol for several days now. He is believed to be camping out somewhere in Florida’s alligator-infested wilderness, which has only added spice to the case. If, that is, he is still alive.With the Dog’s arrival, the case is...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

A 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial Thursday in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.The state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany said in a statement that the suspect allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy