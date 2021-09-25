Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 10:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-25 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Move indoors and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe, northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward Counties through 615 PM EDT At 527 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Dade-Collier Training Airport to 7 miles west of Shark Valley Obs Tower. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include The Redland, Loop Road Ee Center, Everglades National Park, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend, Shark Valley Obs Tower and Big Cypress National Preserve. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH