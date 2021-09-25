CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hepatitis A Outbreak linked to Famous Anthony Restaurants in Roanoke Virginia – 9 patrons sickened

By Bill Marler
 7 days ago

The RCAHD is currently investigating nine cases of hepatitis A associated with this exposure. An employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s restaurant locations in Roanoke has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. As a result, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) announced today that anyone who visited any of these three Famous Anthony’s locations — 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road or 2221 Crystal Spring Ave. — from August 10 through 26 only, may have been exposed.

