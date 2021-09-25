$5K donated to BGCF to provide scholarships for local youth in need

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced that Weaver & Associates Inc. Insurance Agents & Brokers has earned a 2021 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its volunteerism with the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills (BGCF) and demonstrating its commitment to making a positive change within their community.

The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit BGCF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, the story of Weaver & Associates and BGCF will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite allowing the nonprofit a chance to earn the additional $5,000. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be doubled to $10,000.

The $10,000 donation will provide scholarships for youth in need to attend BGCF’s year-round programming, which includes academic support, recreation and fitness, fine arts, STEM, mentoring, social and emotional wellness, service and leadership opportunities and more.

“We love how BGCF is giving kids an opportunity to be more than they ever imagined they could be,” said Matt and Denise Weaver, owners of Weaver & Associates. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide BGCF with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Weaver & Associates has been involved with BGCF for over ten years, with several of its agents participating in annual fundraisers and events throughout the year. Denise has been volunteering as a weekly reading mentor for more than nine years, engaging with elementary school-aged children to help grow their confidence and improve their reading skills.

“We are so proud of our agents and their commitment to volunteering for important causes in their local communities to raise both funds and awareness,” said Michelle Nguyen, Liberty Mutual California Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in the Arcadia-area and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2021, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support.