CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

$5K donated to BGCF to provide scholarships for local youth in need

By Jordan Green
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bn1T3_0c85ZEJ500

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced that Weaver & Associates Inc. Insurance Agents & Brokers has earned a 2021 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes its volunteerism with the Boys & Girls Club of the Foothills (BGCF) and demonstrating its commitment to making a positive change within their community.

The award includes a $5,000 donation with a chance to double the amount to $10,000 that will directly benefit BGCF, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 29, the story of Weaver & Associates and BGCF will be featured on the official Make More Happen microsite allowing the nonprofit a chance to earn the additional $5,000. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be doubled to $10,000.

The $10,000 donation will provide scholarships for youth in need to attend BGCF’s year-round programming, which includes academic support, recreation and fitness, fine arts, STEM, mentoring, social and emotional wellness, service and leadership opportunities and more.

“We love how BGCF is giving kids an opportunity to be more than they ever imagined they could be,” said Matt and Denise Weaver, owners of Weaver & Associates. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide BGCF with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

Weaver & Associates has been involved with BGCF for over ten years, with several of its agents participating in annual fundraisers and events throughout the year. Denise has been volunteering as a weekly reading mentor for more than nine years, engaging with elementary school-aged children to help grow their confidence and improve their reading skills.

“We are so proud of our agents and their commitment to volunteering for important causes in their local communities to raise both funds and awareness,” said Michelle Nguyen, Liberty Mutual California Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in the Arcadia-area and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

Throughout 2021, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support.

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Local groups team up to donate new shoes to kids in need

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Springdale kids have a new pair of shoes thanks to the city’s Rotary Club and Samaritan’s Feet. 375 pairs of shoes were donated to students at both George and Jones elementary schools. The donation comes as teachers from both schools say students are in need...
SPRINGDALE, AR
localsyr.com

Inner Harbor 5K Race To Benefit Local Non-Profit

The Inner Harbor 5k is hosting its annual run this year to benefit It’s About Childhood & Family, Inc on Sunday, October 3rd. It’s About Childhood & Family is a local non-profit dedicated to providing free and low-cost holistic programming to the Syracuse community. The money raised will go towards...
SYRACUSE, NY
carolinacoastonline.com

Company donates $4.5K in scholarship funds to Carteret Community College

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College officials recognized Crosley Home Products in Emerald Isle Tuesday for a recent $4,500 donation to the college’s foundation to establish two scholarships. Representatives of the company were on hand for the recognition during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting in the Wayne West Building.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
poncacitynow.com

Local Elks Lodge announces scholarship contest.

The Ponca City Elks Lodge #2002 is announcing the start of the Elks National Foundation Most. Valuable Student Scholarship Contest. The Most Valuable Student scholarship is available to. high school seniors who are United State citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a. member of the Elks. Applicants...
PONCA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
hopeprescott.com

Hope Kiwanis Donates To UAHT Foundation For Scholarships and to “The Call”

Brian Berry of UAHT and Dr. Bill Coffee of “The Call” were very pleased to be the recipients of checks from the Hope Kiwanis Club on Tuesday. Berry received two $500 checks for scholarships for the UAHT Foundation and Dr. Coffee accepted a $250 check for “The Call”. The monies are just a fraction of what the Hope Kiwanis Club puts back into the community each year.
CHARITIES
fox5dc.com

Youth group providing fresh produce for the needy

A group of teens in Arlington created a community garden to help those in need have access to fresh produce by growing vegetables and donating them to local food drives. More info here: www.teensdreamcolab.org/zerohunger.
CHARITIES
WMDT.com

Fenix Youth Project needs local help fundraising for drop-in center

SALISBURY, Md.- A local non-profit is starting a new initiative to help raise money. Fenix Youth Project Inc. encourages personal development in youth through creative arts. This program has an Arts and Media Drop-In Center, which they need help fundraising for. To make that happen, they will be launching a...
CHARITIES
KATC News

Local organizations provide home necessities to people in need

AmeriCorps of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing are teaming up to provide the basic home necessities for people in need. Donating a cup, pot, or gently used mattress can go a long way for someone in need. That's why these two local organizations are making an effort to help people get on their feet.
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Liberty Mutual#Charity#Bgcf#Safeco Insurance#Weaver Associates Inc#The Boys Girls Club
msmc.edu

Cupcake 5K snags more than $15,000 for Bishop Dunn scholarships

Bishop Dunn Memorial School held its third annual Cupcake 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, September 26 on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College, raising more than $15,000. Bishop Dunn is a Pre-K to eighth grade school in the Catholic tradition, located on the campus of Mount Saint Mary College. The...
NEWBURGH, NY
WSPY NEWS

Yorktoberfest Returns to Raise Money for Youth Scholarships

The Annual Kiwanis Yorktoberfest is happening at the downtown Yorkville Riverfront on Saturday, October 2 beginning at eleven in the morning and running though about 9:30 that night. The event was scaled back and moved to a private location last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is returning this year to its full capacity.
YORKVILLE, IL
Eastern New Mexico News

Local club donates supplies

PORTALES - Investment in education is a key goal for many in our society. Yet, investing in and of itself is a sacrifice, especially for teachers. From paper and books to time and money, teachers invest much of their life into the wellbeing of students. So a local nonprofit took the opportunity to lighten the load for educators.
PORTALES, NM
nowhabersham.com

NGCF awards $426,500 in scholarships to local students

The North Georgia Community Foundation has continued its support in the community by distributing $426,500 scholarship awards to students pursuing their post-secondary education this fall. The funds are the total of 217 awards from Scholarship Funds administered by NGCF and follow on from last year’s distribution of $385,000. NGCF currently...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Bensalem Times

5K will benefit scholarship fund

The 18th annual Father Judge Crusader Classic 5K will take place on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m. All proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Lt. Robert Neary Scholarship Fund at Father Judge High School. Fire Lt. Bob Neary, class of 1970, passed away on April 9, 2012. That day, he...
CHARITIES
wdrb.com

Company makes $100,000 donation to Breonna Taylor scholarship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scholarship in Breonna Taylor's name just getting a big donation. Thrive Causemetics just donated $100,000 to the Breonna Taylor Memorial Scholarship fund for University of Louisville nursing students. The company hopes the donation will inspire more giving, and help the endowment reach $2 million to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
heraldadvocate.com

Diaper Day Giveaway provides help to local families in need

For some families, the expense of diapers and wipes can add up. A recent Diaper Day Giveaway wanted to help alleviate some of the cost for families in the area. Syntrell Thompson, lead marketing consultant for Syntrell C. Thompson Marketing Group and Associates, said they worked with various community partners to provide diapers and wipe bundles along with resource information to help with diaper disparities on Sept. 16.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
High Plains Journal

Fundraiser event raises $20,500 for local ag scholarships

The 2021 First Bale Auction and Scholarship Fundraiser event raised $20,500 in support of local agriculture student scholarships. BASF was the winning bidder. The final total includes proceeds from the purchase of the first bale, add-ons by supporters, and Priestly Farms donating their first bale proceeds back to the event.
AGRICULTURE
Star-Herald

Great Western Bank donates $5K to provide meals for those in need

Great Western Bank presented two donations on Thursday, Sept. 23, to local organizations. Larry Massie, representing 11 13 Ministries, received a $5,000 donation for the group, which aims to provide meals in its “By God’s Grace” mobile meals program. The funds were made possible by the bank’s Making Life Great grant.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
Republic

East students receive Youth Leadership Bartholomew county scholarships

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two Columbus East students are receiving $2,500 scholarships from Youth Leadership Bartholomew County. Jenna Hudson and Dathan Wolf are this year’s top winners. YLBC’s scholarships were announced at a leadership training conference on Sept. 20 According to committee member Todd Voelz, these awards are based on work...
COLUMBUS, IN
kwhi.com

GERMANIA MARKS 125TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SCHOLARSHIP DONATIONS

Germania Insurance is celebrating its 125th anniversary by giving back to two area colleges. At a special anniversary banquet earlier this month in Brenham, Germania gifted scholarship funds to the Blinn College and Prairie View A&M University foundations to establish the Germania Insurance Endowed Scholarship. Germania President and CEO Paul...
BRENHAM, TX
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy