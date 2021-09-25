With Utah In Rearview, Park City Cross-Country Runner’s Record Bid Is ‘Definitely Achievable’

An ultra-marathoner who spent the past year training in Park City is in the middle of an effort to break the record for running across the country. Jordan Moon, a 33-year-old from Georgia, is trying to cross the country in 42 days on foot. That’s a route of nearly 3,000 miles through 12 states from San Francisco City Hall to New York City Hall. To break the record, he’ll need to average 72 miles a day.