Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Seahawks

By Kousha Kangarloo
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Coming off two heartbreaking losses to start their 2021 campaign, the Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back on track with a big win against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. After big performances from Kirk Cousins, K.J. Osborn, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, and Dalvin Cook through the first couple of games, the Vikings are bound to get over the hump in Week 3 and come away with their first victory of the season.

