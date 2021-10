Xavior Harrelson vanished just days before his 11th birthday in May. Now, months later, investigators say human remains matching the child's description have been discovered. Xavior, who was 10 years old at the time of his disappearance, was reported missing from Montezuma, Iowa, a town of 1,300 people that is 70 miles east of Des Moines. He was last seen on Thursday, May 27 and was reported missing that afternoon. At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes, Iowa authorities said.

