Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets: How to watch, listen and live stream

By Ben Swanson
denverbroncos.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Broncos will take on the Jets at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2:05 p.m. MT. With a win over the Jaguars in Week 2, Head Coach Vic Fangio improved his record against rookie quarterbacks to 19-9, and the team will have a chance to add to the win column on Sunday against the Jets and second-overall pick Zach Wilson. A week ago, Wilson struggled against the Patriots, throwing four interceptions and zero touchdowns, and Denver will hope to force him into a similar performance. With pressure from OLBs Von Miller and Malik Reed, who is stepping into a starting role again with Bradley Chubb on injured reserve, Wilson will have to think fast — but if he's too hasty with his decisions, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson, and the entire Denver secondary, could capitalize in a big way. New York has some talented playmakers in WRs Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder, but it may be a tough day at the office going up against Broncos CBs Kyle Fuller, Bryce Callahan and Pat Surtain II.

www.denverbroncos.com

denverbroncos.com

Cover 4: Broncos' defense dominant in 26-0 shutout win over Jets

DENVER — The Broncos just keep rolling along. In front of a packed Empower Field at Mile High for the first time since late in 2019, the Broncos earned a dominant 26-0 shutout win over the New York Jets. With the win, the Broncos improved to 3-0 for the first...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

G Graham Glasgow, NT Mike Purcell active for #NYJvsDEN

DENVER — Guard Graham Glasgow and nose tackle Mike Purcell both appear set to play in the Broncos' Week 3 game. Neither player was among the Broncos' list of inactive players, which was announced 90 minutes before kickoff against the Jets. Both Glasgow and Purcell were listed as questionable. Glasgow...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Broncos react to moving to 3-0 in front of Broncos Country in home opener

With a commanding 26-0 shutout of the New York Jets, the Broncos moved to 3-0 on the season in front of a packed stadium at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday. Denver remains undefeated heading into Week 4 and shares the lead atop the AFC West. After the resounding victory, Broncos players celebrated the win and thanked Broncos Country for their help with home field advantage on social media.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Running back Mike Boone could soon make his return to game action. The Broncos have designated Boone for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Boone is now eligible to practice with the team, but he has not yet returned to the active roster. The team...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

After traveling similar paths to NFL, Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson set to face off for first time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson traveled eerily similar paths to the NFL. Both quarterbacks are from South Florida, Bridgewater from Miami Northwestern Senior High School and Jackson from Boynton Beach Community High School. Both quarterbacks were given four-star ratings by Rivals.com, Bridgewater the sixth-ranked dual-threat quarterback in...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Way Back When: Broncos, Ravens share a Hall of Famer in Shannon Sharpe

With the Denver Broncos set to play against the Baltimore Ravens, I have some thought to who the most notable Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer is. Considering that the Ravens were previously the Cleveland Browns, did my mind jump to running back Jim Brown?. Considering that the Baltimore Colts preceded...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

2021 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand after the win over the Jets

Teddy Bridgewater has been what a team with a potentially elite defense needed -- a calming, prepared and opportunistic passer who can close out drives and avoid turnovers. Yes, the Broncos' first three opponents are now 0-9, but the Broncos won those games by 14, 10 and 26 points. Bridgewater leads the league in completion percentage, is seventh in average length of completion and is fifth in passer rating. He already has become a leading voice in the locker room. And most importantly for a team that led the NFL in both giveaways overall as well as interceptions last season, he has not turned the ball over.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos elevate G/C Austin Schlottmann, ILB Curtis Robinson to game-day roster for #BALvsDEN

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Denver deals with several injuries across its roster, guard/center Austin Schlottmann and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson will be elevated from the practice squad to the game-day roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, the Broncos announced Saturday. Schlottmann, a third-year lineman out of TCU, has...
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Mile High Morning: Denver defense best in the NFL after three weeks, according to PFF

The Broncos defense has played lights-out football over the first three weeks of the NFL season, holding opponents to only 26 total points, including a shutout of the New York Jets in Week 3. The defense has racked up eight total sacks through three weeks, and held opposing offenses out of the red zone for the duration of the last two matchups.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos Weekend: Bridgewater's best schemes and containing Lamar Jackson

On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss the moments where Teddy Bridgewater has been at his best, how Denver can contain Lamar Jackson and Tim Patrick's accomplishments as a starter. Plus, Atwater recalls the most memorable moments between the Ravens and Broncos in their shared history. Finally, Perry chats with The Gazette's George Stoia III about how a win over the Ravens would change the perception around the Broncos in 2021.
NFL

