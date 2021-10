Yasin WIllis scored three first half touchdowns as St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 38-0 victory over Montclair in Montvale. Willis, a sophomore, opened the scoring with TD runs of 15 and 7 yards in the first quarter for St. Joseph (3-2). Then, after a Marcos Ruiz 36-yard field goal, Williams ran it in from 16 yards out to make it 24-0 in the second quarter.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO