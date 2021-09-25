Ravens promote four players as COVID-19 replacements for game vs. Lions

The Ravens on Saturday promoted four practice squad players ahead of their game Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

With four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday , the Ravens called up offensive tackle Andre Smith, defensive tackle Reginald McKenzie, inside linebacker Josh Bynes and defensive back Kevon Seymour as replacements. As COVID-19 replacements, they do not count against the two allotted call-ups for practice squad players.

Smith and Seymour played in a Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, while Bynes and McKenzie are expected to make their season debuts.

The Ravens will be without defensive linemen Brandon Williams and Justin Madubuike and outside linebackers Justin Houston and Jaylon Ferguson on Sunday, the team’s first players to miss a game because of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols this season.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive end Derek Wolfe have already been ruled out with injuries.