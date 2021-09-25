CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Coronavirus: Ferret in Florida tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cqhAa_0c85X1zJ00
Ferret Stock photo of a ferret. A Florida ferret has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Juergen Peter Bosse/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MIAMI — A Florida ferret has tested positive for COVID-19, officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday.

The USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed in a prepared statement that samples were taken after the animal showed clinical signs of COVID-19, including coughing and sneezing.

Florida’s Bronson Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory performed the ferret’s test, and authorities suspect that a human infected the animal, WPLG reported.

Lab officials also confirmed that the Florida ferret is the first in the country to test positive for the virus.

According to USDA data, there have been 231 confirmed positive coronavirus infections on nonfarmed animals and 17 on mink farms since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Hill reported.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, available data indicates that the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to humans is low, but people can spread the virus to animals “in some situations.”

The USDA reported the rare case to The World Organization for Animal Health, WPLG reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

CDC: Salmonella outbreak expands to 35 states; source remains unknown

The source of a salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 400 people across 35 states continues to elude health officials two months after the first case was confirmed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which continues to investigate the burst of cases, confirmed Thursday that a total of 419 cases have been diagnosed to date, resulting in 66 hospitalizations but no deaths. By contrast, only 127 cases in 27 cases had been confirmed on Sept. 21, figures that increased to 279 cases across 29 states with 26 hospitalizations only two days later.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New landmark recognizes Chinese contributions to Yosemite

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — (AP) — A century-old building originally used as a laundry by Chinese workers at Yosemite's iconic Wawona Hotel has been restored and turned into a visitor's attraction, recognizing Chinese Americans' contributions to the early history of the national park. Officials unveiled a new sign Friday...
FRESNO, CA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Active shooter’ threat prompts heightened security at University of Michigan, officials confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan is beefing up security on campus in response to an online post allegedly threatening violence against women. In a statement issued Saturday, the university’s Division of Public Safety and Security alerted students to a threat posted on a “Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident targeting females on the U-M campus” on Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy