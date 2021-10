Negotiations between striking nurses and the administration at Saint Vincent Hospital have remained at a stand-still since last month. Just this morning, the Mayor of Worcester vocalized his support for the nurses. And earlier this week, Governor Charlie Baker called for both parties to get back to negotiating. What will it take for either side to sign the dotted line? We check back in with Carolyn Jackson, the CEO of Saint Vincent Hospital, and later, with Marlena Pellegrino, a striking nurse and member of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO