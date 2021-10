With more New Yorkers back behind the wheel, carjackers are putting the pedal to the metal. The number of carjackings as of Sept. 19 are up 81 percent, with 324 reported so far this year, compared to 179 in the same 2020 timeframe. The number is a whopping 277 percent spike from 2019, when NYPD data showed just 86 such incidents.