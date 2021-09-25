Netflix Reveals Aggretsuko Season 4 Release Window With First Poster
Netflix has revealed the release window for Aggretsuko's fourth season with its first poster! The Sanrio series has been one of the most surprising anime releases of the past few years as fans have come to love the central Retsuko and her hidden aggression towards the rest of her working daily life. But as fans have come to learn more about her life through the seasons thus far, the anime has morphed into an entirely different kind of experience. An experience that's set to continue with a fourth season of episodes later this year with Netflix.comicbook.com
Comments / 0