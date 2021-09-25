CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Air Quality Alert issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-25 16:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has declared an Ozone Action Day for the Tyler...Longview...Marshall areas for today. Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone pollution in the Tyler-Longview area today. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a vehicle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive- through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned. If required...the next Ozone Action Day notice will be issued by 300 pm today. For more information on ozone: Ozone: the Facts (https://www.tceq.texas.gov/airquality/monops/ozonefacts.html) EPA Air Now (https://www.airnow.gov/?reportingArea=Tyler-Longview- Marshall&stateCode=TX) Take Care of Texas (https://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/what-ozone-action-day)

alerts.weather.gov

