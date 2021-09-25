CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Are Reacting to 'Controlling Britney Spears'

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in blatant understatements: Britney Spears has a lot going on. In addition to being a mother of two and celebrating the bliss of a new engagement, the 39-year-old singer is navigating her ongoing legal battle about her conservatorship. Oh, and as if that weren't enough (although, for the record, it absolutely is), there's also the slew of new documentaries about her life and legal battle to contend with.

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and why we struggle to accept a younger man loving an older woman for who she is

The reaction to Britney Spears’ announcement this week that she plans to marry her long-time partner, Sam Asghari, has been predictable and frustrating.Previous to this announcement, much of the commentary surrounding Spears concerned the conservatorship she was living under and the legal fights she was having with her father. She famously told a Los Angeles court, “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”Spears revealed not only that she wanted to get married and have a family, but that she’d long been prevented from doing so due to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Britney Spears
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears Still Wants One Part of Her Conservatorship to Stay in Place

The Britney Spears conservatorship case has brought forth several understandable concerns as Jamie Spears begins the process to step aside. But for anyone doubting that the pop star can’t handle it all alone, she’s asking for guidance once the conservatorship ceases to control her anymore — and it’s a really wise move for Britney. Apparently, she would like for Jodi Montgomery, who has been on her team as her care manager, to stick around after this entire legal mess is over, according to TMZ. That would mean taking on an adviser role to help her manage her household and to stay...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

The latest developments in Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle – explained

Singer Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008 after suffering a series of mental health issues. This grants him the legal right to make decisions regarding her personal finances. Earlier this year, Spears got candid about the array of new documentaries focusing on her mental health, and legal battle over her father’s conservatorship of her, calling them “hypocritical.” She posted a lengthy Instagram post, criticising the media for taking advantage of the “most negative and traumatizing times” throughout her career. However, developments in the last few months have revealed that Spears...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#British Royal Family#Instagram Story#Fx#Hulu#Cnn
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sam Asghari Claps Back at ‘Britney vs Spears’ Trailer Amid His Fiancee Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Battle

Not holding back. Sam Asghari reacted to Netflix’s Britney vs. Spears trailer and he doesn’t sound thrilled by the documentary about fiancée Britney Spears. “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting agains [sic] injustice #freebritney,” Asghari, 27, commented via Instagram in response to the full trailer drop on Wednesday, September 23.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
audacy.com

Bearing it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Britney Spears’ Father Suspended As Conservator Over Daughter’s Estate, Fans Celebrate Pop Star’s Victory

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Wednesday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that’s controlled the singer’s life, career and finances for 13 years. Outside the courthouse, devoted fans of the pop star celebrated, cheering and embracing one another. “Today is a great day. It’s a great day for Britney Spears and it’s a great day for justice. There’s definitely something to celebrate, but it’s also a solemn day. Britney Spears has been faced with a decade long nightmare, a Kafkaesque nightmare orchestrated by her father,” Matthew Rosengart, Britney Spears attorney, said to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

Dakota Johnson Paired a Sheer Gucci Corset With Leather Pants and Cartier Diamonds And Looked Like Pure Wealth

Dakota Johnson channeled her breakout trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey with a sheer corset fashion moment at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter at the New York Film Festival yesterday. Johnson paired the Gucci corset with leather pants by the fashion house, Cartier jewelry (including a diamond necklace), and Gianvito Rossi shoes. She wore her hair down in waves.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy