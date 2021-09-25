Rams-Bucs: 3 keys to LA reaching 3-0 at home against Tampa Bay

This weekend the 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming to town to take on the 2-0 Los Angeles Rams in what will be the biggest game of the season for the Rams thus far. Both teams seem to be firing on all cylinders through the first two weeks so it’ll be a good assessment on seeing where both teams are actually at. The Rams were favored earlier in the week but now that line has moved to -1.5 for the Bucs. Seems that Vegas isn't even sure what will take place in this one.