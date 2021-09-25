Oilers’ Goaltending Plans Affected by Stalock News
The Edmonton Oilers received bad news at the start of their main training camp. Oilers general manager Ken Holland announced that goaltender Alex Stalock is unlikely to play this season as he continues to get evaluated for a possible heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19. This may not seem like big news to a lot of hockey fans—that a goalie ranked third on the Oilers’ depth chart may be out for the season—but it throws a real curve in Holland’s plan for his goaltenders for the 2021-22 NHL season. Based on information available in the offseason, it seemed like Stalock had a legitimate chance to compete for the backup position.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0