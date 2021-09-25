CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Oilers’ Goaltending Plans Affected by Stalock News

By D. Edward Bochon
The Hockey Writers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Edmonton Oilers received bad news at the start of their main training camp. Oilers general manager Ken Holland announced that goaltender Alex Stalock is unlikely to play this season as he continues to get evaluated for a possible heart condition he developed after contracting COVID-19. This may not seem like big news to a lot of hockey fans—that a goalie ranked third on the Oilers’ depth chart may be out for the season—but it throws a real curve in Holland’s plan for his goaltenders for the 2021-22 NHL season. Based on information available in the offseason, it seemed like Stalock had a legitimate chance to compete for the backup position.

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Keith, Stalock, Broberg, Hyman, Unvaccinated Player…

There is plenty of Edmonton Oilers-related news to share as general manager Ken Holland addressed the media prior to training camp getting underway on Wednesday. Included in the updates was the status of defenseman Duncan Keith, goaltender Alex Stalock and one player who has yet to be vaccinated. Other Oilers...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW - FLAMES @ OILERS

The prospects head north for an all-rookie edition of the Battle of Alberta. An all-rookie edition of the Battle of Alberta is on tap tonight as the Flames prospects head north to face the Edmonton Oilers rookies in the first of a two-game set. NEED-TO-KNOW. COMING SOON: Pre-Game Interviews. GAME...
NHL
Reuters

Oilers G Alex Stalock to miss season with COVID-related heart condition

2021-09-22 17:07:15 GMT+00:00 - Edmonton goalie Alex Stalock is expected to miss the 2021-22 season with a COVID-related heart condition, Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Wednesday. Stalock, 34, told The Athletic earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with myocarditis after testing positive for COVID-19 in November 2020.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Alex Stalock Not Expected To Play This Season

The Edmonton Oilers announced some bad news today, as GM Ken Holland told reporters that goaltender Alex Stalock is not expected to play this season. Stalock is being evaluated for a possible heart condition and though Holland explained that things could change down the road, he’s not counting on the depth goaltender.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Hockey Writers

Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Bouchard, Turris, Archibald, McDavid…

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Tyler Benson is impressing at training camp and there’s talk he might earn himself a spot on the Oilers opening night roster. Meanwhile, Evan Bouchard is also showing well and the Oilers plan to try using him in an interesting way. Kyle Turris has focused on getting stronger and more explosive, and the fans wait for a decision from the Oilers when it comes to plans for Josh Archibald.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: In quarantine

Keith is currently in quarantine and will rejoin the Oilers' training camp Friday, Oct. 1, source reports. Keith is likely just completing a mandatory quarantine after traveling from the United States to Canada. The 38-year-old veteran blueliner picked up four goals, 15 points and 110 shots on net through 54 contests last season.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

As puck drops on Edmonton Oilers camp, Dave Tippett sticks to Plan A up front

After a preliminary day of medical and fitness testing, Edmonton Oilers training camp really got going on Thursday when the oversized squad of players took to the ice. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Not quite as oversized as expected, though. Of the...
NHL
chatsports.com

NHL News: Oilers, Blue Jackets, Coyotes, Red Wings, Islanders and Bruins

Ken Campbell: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Duncan Keith is still having to quarantine after receiving his second vaccine dose. Keith will miss about the first week of training camp and won’t be there when it opens . Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson said that forward...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Stalock
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Grant Fuhr
Person
Dwayne Roloson
Person
Chuba Hubbard
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Bill Ranford
Person
Ken Holland
Person
Mikko Koskinen
nhltradetalk.com

Archibald Dealing With Medical Issue, Could Affect Oilers Salary Cap

Already unsure of where the team was going to go with the Josh Archibald situation, things might have gotten a bit more confusing for the Edmonton Oilers. Archibald is the unvaccinated player for the Oilers that has made a decision about his future with the organization unclear. If he can’t travel with the team, he’ll miss their games in the United States. If he does travel, he must quarantine for 14 days upon return, thus miss a number of games. It’s somewhat of a lose/lose situation and the team was hoping he would make a decision about his vaccination shots this week.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Perlini, Puljujarvi, Joey Moss, More

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Tyler Benson has been given a decent shot to make this Oilers roster, but Brendan Perlini has looked so good in two games that perhaps he’s got the edge when it comes to that final left-wing spot. Meanwhile, Jesse Puljujarvi gets some love from one of his new teammates, the power play got a good look on Tuesday and the Oilers honored the late Joey Moss in a fitting way this week.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Honour Joey Moss with Statue

When you think of players, coaches, and members of the Edmonton Oilers organization who have made positive contributions to the Oilers and the community, names such as Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Glen Sather and Connor McDavid often come to mind. However, the one member of the Oilers organization who may have had the single biggest impact on Oilers fans and the city of Edmonton may have been the late Joey Moss.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Preseason Rout of the Kraken

The Edmonton Oilers came out flying and never let up. They didn’t match the amount of shots they had from the previous preseason game but were much more efficient with their chances. It helped to have the so-called big boy lineup in, with a lot of the more experienced players getting to see their first action of the season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anaheim Ducks#Stalock News#The Minnesota Wild#The Vancouver Canucks
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ 3 Bold Predictions for the 2021-22 Season

There is a lot of excitement around the Edmonton Oilers heading into the 2021-22 season. With their core of young superstars having another year under their belt, several promising prospects pushing for roster spots, and some key offseason additions, hopes are high that 2022 is the year the Oilers finally take that big step forward to Stanley Cup contender status.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History: 1st Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2020. The goal of this...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top 5 Fantasy Hockey Options

The Edmonton Oilers are a dynamic offensive team that can, and will, score lots of goals. Not only that, but they will also provide other much-needed stats for those leagues that have more specific categories. I will relate much of the trends and stats back to Yahoo Fantasy Hockey and ESPN Fantasy Hockey. Playing a large part in the decisions will be the effect of the Oilers’ power play which has clicked at a league-best 28.6%, 4.8% higher than the next closest team.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers: 4 Things You Didn’t Know About Brendan Perlini

On Aug 7, 2021, the Edmonton Oilers signed former first-round draft pick, Brendan Perlini to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000 per year. Perlini played in the Swiss National League last season, but he does have 239 NHL games under his belt— split between the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Detroit Red Wings organizations.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NFL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Meet the New Blackhawks: Caleb Jones

We kicked off our Meet the New Blackhawks series with defenseman Seth Jones, and now it’s time to get to know his younger brother Caleb. He was the first to arrive in Chicago as he was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers on July 12 in the trade that sent Duncan Keith to Alberta. He will use training camp and the preseason to cement himself a spot in the NHL, something he has yet to achieve during his young career.
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Keith, Hyman, Puljujarvi, McDavid, Camp Cuts…

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, Duncan Keith has joined the team in camp. When will he play? Meanwhile. there’s a lot of positive chatter surrounding Jesse Puljujarvi and how much better he can get. One scribe points out that Zach Hyman was brought in for more than just offense and the Oilers made a number of training camp cuts. Finally, what does the roster for Friday’s game against Seattle suggest for a few prospects trying to show well?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Duncan Keith Keeps Proving He’s Most Polarizing Oilers’ Acquisition Ever

Admittedly, if Duncan Keith comes into the 2021-22 NHL season and kicks things off on the right foot — producing in a second-pair role, playing sound defense, and keeping up with the play for 17-19 minutes per night — few will care about how he got introduced (and introduced himself) to the team. That said, his transition to the Edmonton Oilers from the Chicago Blackhawks has been anything but seamless.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy