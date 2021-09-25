See a List of All the Food Booths at the 2021 Central WA State Fair

Have you ever been so hungover the thought of what got you there is still making you feel nauseous?. You're not alone, It's been days since my fun and I am still feeling some of the side effects. After years of enjoying the overindulge, I don't think I've ever gotten this trashed...or felt so sensitive the next day. In my seven and seven haze I reached out to Facebook asking for favorite hangover cures and the list was big enough I just had to share.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO