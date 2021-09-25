CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey sang him happy birthday, Sinbad's his uncle: Rams' Jordan Fuller not star struck vs. Bucs' Tom Brady

Cover picture for the articleTHOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Mom was on stage singing, but little did her kids know, she was a vocal great among stars. Since he was a child, Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan Fuller, who is the second of Cindy Mizelle's three children, remembers watching Mizelle belt out tunes behind some of music's biggest names: Luther Vandross, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Bruce Springsteen.

