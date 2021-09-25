Elder tosses another gem as Carthage blanks Camdenton 1-0

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jensyn Elder was terrific once again.

Carthage's senior ace tossed a gem as the Tigers (13-11) blanked Camdenton 1-0 on Saturday at the Fair Aces Softball Complex.

Elder, who needed only 95 pitches to go the distance, punched out a whopping 16 batters and allowed a minuscule three hits.

She also worked ahead in counts with great frequency by throwing first pitch strikes to 17 of the 25 batters she faced.

And Carthage did its damage on offense in the bottom of the fifth. Kate Potter brought home Ashlyn Brust on a two-out triple to right field to account for the Tigers' only offense.

Carthage amassed seven total hits, led by Presley Probert who went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Brooklynn Dolon-Main added a double in the sixth.

The Tigers host Nevada at 4:30 p.m. Monday before returning to Central Ozark Conference play on Tuesday at Branson.