Two years after topping 1,000 rushing yards and cementing his status as the Colts' lead running back, Marlon Mack is on the verge of departing Indianapolis altogether. Or at least that's what both he and the Colts are trying to ensure, with ESPN and NFL Media reporting Tuesday that the two sides have mutually agreed to seek a trade for the 25-year-old back. Mack re-signed with Indy on a one-year contract this March after missing all but one game in 2020 due to injury, but with Jonathan Taylor established as the team's new No. 1 ball-carrier and change-of-pace option Nyheim Hines recently extended, he is "hoping for opportunities elsewhere."

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO