GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Detroit Lions are 0-2 in a league that is unkind to 0-2 teams. Since 1990, just 12% of them have made the playoffs. Maybe the 17th game will give such teams more opportunities to make the postseason. Either way, this much is clear: Detroit’s back is already very much against the wall, and that’s an awfully tough spot to be in with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming to town next week. Especially for an organization that is known for snowballing negativity.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO