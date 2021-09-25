CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Out of Saturday's lineup

 7 days ago

Yastrzemski (knee) is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Yastrzemski was pulled from Friday's contest due to soreness in his right knee, and he won't be in the starting nine Saturday. Steven Duggar will man center field for the Giants.

