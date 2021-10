Mullins (hamstring) will lead off and play center field Tuesday against Boston, source reports. Mullins was didn't start either weekend game against the Rangers while dealing with a minor hamstring issue, though he appeared off the bench in both contests. He'll be involved from the start this time around as he looks to close out an excellent season which has already seen him hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO